Khatai court did not release Alesker Mammadli

On March 28, the Khatai Court of Baku did not reject the request to transfer Alesker Mammadli, the legal founder of the “Toplum TV” Internet channel, to house arrest. The petition was filed due to the deterioration of Mammadli's health, his lawyer Agil Laidj told Turan. "He has a tumor growing in his thyroid gland, and he is suffocating. During the court session, his blood pressure rose to 160. Mammadli himself also asked the court to provide conditions for his treatment," the lawyer said. Despite this, the court refused to grant the petition. The defense intends to file an appeal against this decision.

*On March 8, the day of his detention, doctors of Istanbul Hospital discovered a 22 mm tumor in Alesker Mammadli's thyroid gland. The clinic recommended a biopsy of the detected tumors. But it is impossible to carry out such an analysis in a pre-trial detention facility since the Prison Service hospital does not have the necessary equipment.

On the day of the arrest, Mammadli's apartment was searched, and the police announced the discovery of 7,300 euros. Mammadli denies that the money belongs to him. On March 9, the Khatai District Court of Baku sentenced Alesker Mammadli to four months in a pre-trial detention center, and on March 15, the Court of Appeal upheld this decision.

Mammadli is accused of illegally importing foreign currency into Azerbaijan.