NATO Secretary General to visit Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia

From 17 to 19 March 2024, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

On Sunday, 17 March, the NATO Secretary General will be in Baku, where he will meet with the President of Azerbaijan, Mr Ilham Aliyev.

On Monday, 18 March, Mr Stoltenberg will have discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Mr Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

On the same day, the NATO Secretary General will travel to Tbilisi. There, he will meet the President of Georgia, Ms Salome Zourabichvili, and the Prime Minister, Mr Irakli Kobakhidze.

On Tuesday, 19 March, Mr Stoltenberg will be in Yerevan, where he will meet with the President of Armenia, Mr Vahagn Khachaturyan, and the Prime Minister, Mr Nikol Pashinyan.

Media advisory

17 March 2024, 17:00 (CET) Joint press statements by the Secretary General with the President of Azerbaijan

18 March 2024, 12:25 (CET) Joint press conference by the Secretary General with the Prime Minister of Georgia

19 March 2024, 11:00 (CET) Joint press statements by the Secretary General with the Prime Minister of Armenia