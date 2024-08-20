  • contact.az Contact
7.7kg of marijuana seized at Iran-Azerbaijan border

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On 15 August, in the area of responsibility of the border guard detachment ‘Goytapa’ on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, packages of marijuana with a total weight of 7 kg 710 g were found. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service.

It is not clear from the statement under what circumstances and from whom the drugs were seized.

