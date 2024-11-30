Border guards detain border violators and drug traffickers

Algerian citizen Shuayb Bendemag, born in 2002, was detained while trying to cross from Azerbaijan to Russia in Khudat on 23 November at 19:00.

On 25 November, at 00:05, citizens of Iran - Rayenzadeh Mukhemmedrza Ali, born in 2004, and Mikayilli Yegane Nehmatullah, born in 2008, were detained in Lankaran region at the border with Iran.

On 27 November, at 02:20, also in Lankaran region, border guards detained a car with Tahirzade Faik, a resident of Absheron region, and Muradli Dilgam, a resident of Masalli region.

During inspection of their car nearly 14 kg of drugs were found: opium, methamphetamine and about 4,000 tablets of methadone 40.

The press service of the State Service of Azerbaijan says that operative-search measures are ongoing on the mentioned facts.