Border guards detain border violators and drug traffickers
Border guards detain border violators and drug traffickers
Algerian citizen Shuayb Bendemag, born in 2002, was detained while trying to cross from Azerbaijan to Russia in Khudat on 23 November at 19:00.
On 25 November, at 00:05, citizens of Iran - Rayenzadeh Mukhemmedrza Ali, born in 2004, and Mikayilli Yegane Nehmatullah, born in 2008, were detained in Lankaran region at the border with Iran.
On 27 November, at 02:20, also in Lankaran region, border guards detained a car with Tahirzade Faik, a resident of Absheron region, and Muradli Dilgam, a resident of Masalli region.
During inspection of their car nearly 14 kg of drugs were found: opium, methamphetamine and about 4,000 tablets of methadone 40.
The press service of the State Service of Azerbaijan says that operative-search measures are ongoing on the mentioned facts.
Social
-
- 1 December 2024, 12:03
Arrested activist, first-group disabled person Famil Khalilov resumed his dry hunger strike in the Baku pretrial detention center on November 28. Currently, he refuses food, water, and medication, his wife Kichikhanim Khalilova said.
-
- 1 December 2024, 11:39
Muslim Unity Movement (MU) activist Bakhtiyar Babashov, serving a prison sentence in correctional facility No. 17, was subjected to physical pressure. This was reported by his wife, journalist and human rights activist Arzu Abdulla. On November 30, she held a protest in front of the colony where her husband is serving his sentence. She demanded an end to the violence against her husband and other prisoners.
-
- 30 November 2024, 14:57
Weather will be cloudy in the first calendar day of winter in Baku and Absheron peninsula, cloudy at times.
-
- 30 November 2024, 12:08
In Azerbaijan, much is said about the importance of transitioning to green energy and ecological technologies, but implementation remains largely confined to major state-run companies. Solar fields and wind turbines are being constructed, yet the public and small private businesses are excluded from the state program "On Geological Exploration of Mineral Resources and Rational Use of Raw Materials (2020–2024)" and five similar initiatives.
Leave a review