Forecasters predict cloudy weather in Baku on 1 December
New precipitation warning issued by forecasters (updated)
Forecasters of the National Hydrometeorology Service have issued a new warning, notifying that rain will intermittently fall in the territory of Azerbaijan in the next three days.
In Baku and Absheron Peninsula the precipitation is expected in places from noon on 1 December to the morning of the 2nd day.
Rainy weather will persist in the regions of the country until 3 December.
In some eastern regions intense rains, showers, and snow are forecasted in the mountains.
Rivers are expected to be increasingly waterlogged, especially in the Lankaran-Astara region, where short-term floods and mud flows are possible.
* * *
Forecasters predict cloudy weather in Baku on 1 December
Weather will be cloudy in the first calendar day of winter in Baku and Absheron peninsula, cloudy at times.
At night and in the morning of 1 December, drizzle is possible in some places, and there is a possibility of occasional rain in the evening, north-west wind will prevail.
Air temperature will be +6+8° at night and +8+10° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.
Precipitation is expected at times in some regions of Azerbaijan. In some places there may be showers, in mountainous areas there is a possibility of snow. Fog is expected in some places, moderate east wind will prevail.
Air temperature will be -1-6° at night, +7+12° in the daytime, -5-10° of frost at night and 3° of frost to 2° of heat in the mountains.
Social
-
- 1 December 2024, 12:03
Arrested activist, first-group disabled person Famil Khalilov resumed his dry hunger strike in the Baku pretrial detention center on November 28. Currently, he refuses food, water, and medication, his wife Kichikhanim Khalilova said.
-
- 1 December 2024, 11:39
Muslim Unity Movement (MU) activist Bakhtiyar Babashov, serving a prison sentence in correctional facility No. 17, was subjected to physical pressure. This was reported by his wife, journalist and human rights activist Arzu Abdulla. On November 30, she held a protest in front of the colony where her husband is serving his sentence. She demanded an end to the violence against her husband and other prisoners.
-
- 30 November 2024, 14:45
Algerian citizen Shuayb Bendemag, born in 2002, was detained while trying to cross from Azerbaijan to Russia in Khudat on 23 November at 19:00.
-
- 30 November 2024, 12:08
In Azerbaijan, much is said about the importance of transitioning to green energy and ecological technologies, but implementation remains largely confined to major state-run companies. Solar fields and wind turbines are being constructed, yet the public and small private businesses are excluded from the state program "On Geological Exploration of Mineral Resources and Rational Use of Raw Materials (2020–2024)" and five similar initiatives.
Leave a review