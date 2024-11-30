New precipitation warning issued by forecasters (updated)

Forecasters of the National Hydrometeorology Service have issued a new warning, notifying that rain will intermittently fall in the territory of Azerbaijan in the next three days.

In Baku and Absheron Peninsula the precipitation is expected in places from noon on 1 December to the morning of the 2nd day.

Rainy weather will persist in the regions of the country until 3 December.

In some eastern regions intense rains, showers, and snow are forecasted in the mountains.

Rivers are expected to be increasingly waterlogged, especially in the Lankaran-Astara region, where short-term floods and mud flows are possible.

* * *

Forecasters predict cloudy weather in Baku on 1 December

Weather will be cloudy in the first calendar day of winter in Baku and Absheron peninsula, cloudy at times.

At night and in the morning of 1 December, drizzle is possible in some places, and there is a possibility of occasional rain in the evening, north-west wind will prevail.

Air temperature will be +6+8° at night and +8+10° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

Precipitation is expected at times in some regions of Azerbaijan. In some places there may be showers, in mountainous areas there is a possibility of snow. Fog is expected in some places, moderate east wind will prevail.

Air temperature will be -1-6° at night, +7+12° in the daytime, -5-10° of frost at night and 3° of frost to 2° of heat in the mountains.