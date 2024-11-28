Rain promised by forecasters has not yet fallen
Forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology promise rain for the third day in a row in the capital and Apsheron, but it never rained.
Rain is also announced for 29 November, and it will be intense.
Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night + 7+9, during the day +9+11. Humidity is 80-85%.
Across the country, rain is forecast in the eastern region. Snow in mountainous areas, wind is western.
In the lowlands at night + 2+7, during the day +8+12. In the mountains at night up to - 8 frost, during the day - 3 +2.
