What Awaits Schools with Fewer Students in Azerbaijan?

"The biggest challenge in the education sector is the low number of fully staffed schools," said Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev on November 20 during a joint session of the Parliamentary Committees on Agrarian Policy, Family, Women, and Children Issues, and Science and Education. The session was held to discuss the draft law on the "State Budget for 2025," according to local media reports.

The minister revealed that out of 4,400 schools in the country, approximately 1,500 have fewer than 100 students. "This means that there are about seven or eight students per class. The key issue is the quality of teachers. Whether there is one student or 30 in a classroom, the state spends 25,000 manat. Spending 25,000 manat per student is justifiable only if there are tangible results. We have many schools with four students, four grades, and 32 teachers. In short, rationalization is needed, and although it is a painful process, we must proceed with it."

Student numbers in Azerbaijan continue to decline year by year. According to the State Agency for Preschool and General Education, 132,261 children were admitted to the first grade for the 2024–2025 academic year, compared to 137,862 in the previous year.

In 2025, education expenditures in Azerbaijan are projected to reach 4.946 billion manat, an increase of 395.7 million manat, or 8.7%, compared to 2024.

According to the Law on Education, small schools in remote rural areas are allowed to operate regardless of student numbers. Composite classes are formed from primary classes with low student numbers. Additionally, Article 38.5 of the law states that under certain circumstances, the relevant executive authority may allocate funding for under-enrolled state general education institutions exceeding standard norms.

While there is no official information about the start of a process to merge or close schools, reports indicate that eight schools were shut down in Lerik in September this year. However, the issue of student transportation has yet to be resolved. During discussions on the 2025 state budget in Parliament, it was noted that plans are in place to close an additional 10 schools.

Concerns Over the Closure of Schools

Jeyhun Mammadov, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education, told Turan News Agency that the socio-cultural and ideological significance of schools must be prioritized. "Closing a school in a remote village will accelerate the depopulation of that area. Not everyone can afford to send their children to schools in other villages or districts."

The deputy acknowledged the Ministry's intent to optimize resources and reduce costs but emphasized the importance of education beyond mere financial considerations. "Education is not just about expenses. It is a matter of culture, consciousness, thought, and morality. Closing 1,500 schools is a significant issue and could adversely affect the education of students in remote villages. We must think seriously about this."

Experts Oppose Mergers and Closures

Education expert Nabatali Gulamoglu offered a harsher critique in his statement to Radio Azadliq. He believes it is unacceptable to merge or close 1,500 schools. "During the Soviet era, which we often criticize, there were schools with just 10 students, but the state supported them. The government even allocated funds for students from villages without schools to attend schools in other villages, covering their living expenses. Teachers in these schools were also supported by the state."

Gulamoglu insists this level of support is still possible today. "Our current budget is sufficient to meet the needs of remote schools. The state can allocate funds to them, just as it does for schools with 500–1,000 students. There is no significant disproportion. If a class with 40 students is acceptable, why is a school with 10 students considered disproportionate? This is illogical thinking. They previously called it 'optimization'; now they call it 'rationalization.' The real goal is to avoid inconvenience."