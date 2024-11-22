German Foreign Minister visits Turan news agency
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani civil society in the evening of 22 November at the office of Turan news agency.
Apart from the agency's management, the meeting was attended by economist Gubad Ibadoglu and lawyer Shahla Humbatova.
The sides exchanged views on the state of Azerbaijan's civil society and media, the prospects of the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, the outcome of the COP29 conference and environmental issues in general.
The Minister also enquired about the activities of Turan agency, noting the important role of independent press in bringing objective information to the society.
