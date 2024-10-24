  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear14.90 C
  • Friday, 25 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Finance
  • Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months
Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months

Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a review of credit unions on the results of January-September 2024.

The document says that local credit unions suffered losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months, which is up by 76.7% from the same period of the last year.

In the reporting period, credit unions earned AZN 1.4 million of interest income, AZN 0.2 million of non-interest income, incurred AZN 0.1 million of interest expenses, AZN 0.9 million of non-interest expenses, created a special reserve for overdue loans in the amount of AZN 1.2 million, and saved AZN 0.1 million on income tax payment.

Leave a review

Finance

Follow us on social networks

News Line