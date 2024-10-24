Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months
Azerbaijan's credit unions incurred losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a review of credit unions on the results of January-September 2024.
The document says that local credit unions suffered losses of AZN 0.5 million in 9 months, which is up by 76.7% from the same period of the last year.
In the reporting period, credit unions earned AZN 1.4 million of interest income, AZN 0.2 million of non-interest income, incurred AZN 0.1 million of interest expenses, AZN 0.9 million of non-interest expenses, created a special reserve for overdue loans in the amount of AZN 1.2 million, and saved AZN 0.1 million on income tax payment.
-
- Finance
- 24 October 2024 14:09
-
Finance
-
- 24 October 2024, 14:43
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov has met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Mrs Antonella Bassani in the US capital Washington. This was reported by the chief banker himself.
-
- 24 October 2024, 14:09
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a review of non-bank credit institutions on the results of January-September 2024.
-
- 24 October 2024, 13:51
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a banking review on the results of January-September 2024.
-
- 24 October 2024, 13:24
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has issued binding instructions to "Xalq Sığorta", "Bakı Sığorta" и "Meqa Sığorta" companies.This is reported on the website of the CBA.
Leave a review