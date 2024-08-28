Armenia's militarization is a source of threat in the region - Jeyhun Bayramov

Prospects of the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, regional and international issues were discussed at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries - Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan - in Ankara the previous day.

The parties discussed various aspects of allied relations between the two countries, including the cooperation in politics, security, defense, trade and economic, energy, transport and communication, humanitarian fields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

Besides, the Ministers exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

An emphasis was laid on the importance of the existing political dialogue, mutual visits and contacts between the leaders of the two countries in the development of a strategic alliance based on brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

It was noted with satisfaction that the historic Shusha Declaration enshrining the alliance has already provided practical results in developing prospects for cooperation in a number of areas, the press release further noted.

The Ministers praised the interaction of the sides in international and regional structures, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the Economic Cooperation Organization and other multilateral formats.

Add that "Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of cooperation with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which it considers ‘its family", Bayramov noted. ‘Besides, it was stated that cooperation in trilateral and quadrilateral formats makes a significant contribution to the regional stability and security,’ the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry further stressed.

Bayramov also made a detailed presentation on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

He also briefed his interlocutor on the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, threats to regional peace and the agenda of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Bayramov stressed that the preservation of territorial claims to Azerbaijan and Turkey in the Armenian constitution, as well as the policy of mass militarization of the Armenian state are the main threats to the peace process in the region.

During the talk, Bayramov noted Turkey's political and moral support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war and highly appreciated the active participation of Turkish companies in the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works in the Karabakh region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.