Hikmet Hajiyev held talks at the Israeli Foreign Ministry
On 8 December, Azerbaijani President's foreign policy aide Hikmet Hajiyev held talks at the Israeli Foreign Ministry. This was reported by Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel in her account on platform X.
«It was an honor to share thoughts with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in Jerusalem», she wrote.
