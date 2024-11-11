Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan elected chairman of COP29

Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev, has been elected as the President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The decision was announced by Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, President of COP28, who officially handed over the leadership role to Babayev. During his speech, Babayev expressed his pleasure, saying, "I look forward to welcoming everyone to Baku."

Al-Jaber, speaking at the official opening ceremony of COP29, emphasized the need for decisive action, quoting Azerbaijan’s slogan, "In solidarity for a green world." He urged countries to cooperate and build partnerships in addressing climate change.

“Our actions must speak louder than words,” Al-Jaber stated, highlighting the importance of concrete steps to combat climate change. He noted that 55 nations have already joined the initiative to boost renewable energy capacity globally, but more efforts are needed. Al-Jaber called for increased commitment, stating that further work is necessary to label the consensus achieved in Dubai as historic.