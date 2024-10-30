Farid Mehralizadeh
‘Radio Liberty’ president Stephen Capus calls for release of Farid Mehralizadeh.
'Radio Liberty' president Stephen Capus has called for the release of journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.
‘Today (30 October) marks the end of five months since the arrest of 'Radio Azadliq' ('Radio Liberty's Azerbaijani service) journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh. We are deeply concerned about his detention on trumped-up charges. We call for Mehralizadeh's immediate release to return to his home, his wife and newborn daughter,’ Kapus said.
Recall that Mehralızadeh was arrested on 1 June on smuggling charges.
He was subsequently charged with other economic offences as well.
On 6 September, Mehralizadeh's arrest was extended until 19 December.
He denies the charges and considers them fabricated. Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner.
Politics
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:56
Elchin Amirbayov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, held meetings with members of the UK government and parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK reported.
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:03
On October 30, the Khatai District Court reviewed a motion to lift the pre-trial detention of Jabbar, who was arrested in connection with the case involving “Toplum TV.” His lawyer, Nazim Musayev, reported to Turan that the defense had requested the annulment of Jabbar's arrest, asserting that he had no connection to the charges against him. However, the request was denied, and the defense plans to appeal the decision.
-
On October 30, the coalition, which focuses on increasing transparency in the extractive industry, issued a statement highlighting that Orujov, a member of its council and head of Internet TV “Kanal-13”, has been imprisoned for a year on fabricated charges.
-
- 30 October 2024, 14:37
Alaskar Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, continues to face serious health issues while in detention. His brother, Nasimi Mammadli, reported that last week, an ultrasound examination conducted in the detention center revealed kidney stones, as well as enlargements in the liver and pancreas. There are also large nodules in the thyroid gland.
Leave a review