‘Radio Liberty’ president Stephen Capus calls for release of Farid Mehralizadeh.

'Radio Liberty' president Stephen Capus has called for the release of journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh.

‘Today (30 October) marks the end of five months since the arrest of 'Radio Azadliq' ('Radio Liberty's Azerbaijani service) journalist and economist Farid Mehralizadeh. We are deeply concerned about his detention on trumped-up charges. We call for Mehralizadeh's immediate release to return to his home, his wife and newborn daughter,’ Kapus said.

Recall that Mehralızadeh was arrested on 1 June on smuggling charges.

He was subsequently charged with other economic offences as well.

On 6 September, Mehralizadeh's arrest was extended until 19 December.

He denies the charges and considers them fabricated. Human rights activists have recognised him as a political prisoner.