Azerbaijani historian and public figure Dr. Jamil Hasanli has sharply criticized the recent wave of arrests targeting journalists, comparing the situation to the mass repressions of 1937 under Soviet rule. Speaking out on Saturday, Hasanli alleged that journalists working for the Baku-based "Meydan TV" were collectively detained, marking a grim milestone in the country's press freedom lhistory.

"Every day, we hear news of people being taken away or arrested, much like in 1937," Hasanli said. "The public has become desensitized, adapting to an environment of fear and uncertainty. Back then, no one could sleep peacefully, fearing a knock at their door. That same atmosphere has returned to Azerbaijan in the 2020s."

Hasanli highlighted that the number of detained journalists in Azerbaijan has reached unprecedented levels, exceeding both Soviet-era and post-Soviet records. He drew historical parallels to Soviet methods, citing orchestrated cases such as the infamous "Azneft case" and "Shamakhi case," which led to the imprisonment or execution of countless individuals on fabricated charges.

The historian described a chilling example: in 1937, the entire male population of a village in Ismayilli district, aged 16 to 76, was arrested. Of the 67 detainees, 63 were sentenced to execution by firing squad on December 31 of that year.

"Today, collective cases under fabricated accusations are reemerging," Hasanli claimed, referencing recent actions against media outlets like "Abzas Media," "Toplum TV," "Kanal 13," and "Meydan TV." He also criticized high-profile cases against opposition figures, alleging false charges involving large sums of money, which under Azerbaijani law constitute grounds for severe penalties.

"The country’s most honest and principled intellectuals, such as journalist Natig Javadli, Aynur Elgunesh, and Ayten Tapdig, as well as professionals like Ramin Dekon and others, are being accused of crimes they didn’t commit," Hasanli said. "These are individuals who have fought against corruption and smuggling, not engaged in it."

Hasanli's remarks came amid new debates about press freedom in Azerbaijan, as international observers condemned the arrests, calling for transparency and adherence to democratic principles. The Azerbaijani government has not yet commented on the allegations.