"Musavat" Calls for the Release of Detained Journalists and Political Prisoners

On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.

The document highlights that every time before holidays or significant events, there are hopes within society for the cessation of repressions and the release of innocent individuals. These hopes were particularly tied to the upcoming “COP 29” climate conference. However, contrary to expectations, the authorities not only failed to release political prisoners but have instead escalated repressions.

Currently, more than 300 political prisoners are held in the country's prisons, including Musavat member Tofig Yagublu, PNFA representative Zamin Salayev, journalists, religious activists, and others.

Recently, a new wave of repression followed: human rights defender Rufat Safarov was arrested, and journalists from Meydan TV - Khayal Aghayev, Aytaj Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, Aysel Umudova, and Natig Javadly - were detained. Independent journalist Ramin Deko was also arrested.

"Musavat" has demanded the authorities release those detained on political grounds and cease the repression. The party calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to take into account the ongoing processes in the region and globally, and to take steps towards civil reconciliation in the country ahead of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day on December 31.