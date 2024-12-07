"Musavat" Calls for the Release of Detained Journalists and Political Prisoners
On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.
The document highlights that every time before holidays or significant events, there are hopes within society for the cessation of repressions and the release of innocent individuals. These hopes were particularly tied to the upcoming “COP 29” climate conference. However, contrary to expectations, the authorities not only failed to release political prisoners but have instead escalated repressions.
Currently, more than 300 political prisoners are held in the country's prisons, including Musavat member Tofig Yagublu, PNFA representative Zamin Salayev, journalists, religious activists, and others.
Recently, a new wave of repression followed: human rights defender Rufat Safarov was arrested, and journalists from Meydan TV - Khayal Aghayev, Aytaj Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, Aysel Umudova, and Natig Javadly - were detained. Independent journalist Ramin Deko was also arrested.
"Musavat" has demanded the authorities release those detained on political grounds and cease the repression. The party calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to take into account the ongoing processes in the region and globally, and to take steps towards civil reconciliation in the country ahead of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day on December 31.
The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the arrest of six journalists and media workers in Azerbaijan, including five staff members of Meydan TV and one freelance journalist. "At around noon, independent journalist Ramin Jebrailzadeh (also known as Ramin Deko) was detained at Baku airport upon his arrival from neighboring Georgia, where he had been covering pro-European protests. At the same time, law enforcement officers in different parts of the city detained Natig Javadhli, Khayala Agaeva, Aytac Tapdyg, Aynur Elgunesh, and Aysel Umudova, who work with the Germany-based independent media outlet Meydan TV," the CPJ statement reads.
