What makes medicines more expensive? 'We are forced to bring from Iran'

Complaints about the price and quality of drugs do not end...

Complaints about the availability, pricing and quality of medicines persist in Azerbaijan, which sheds light on current problems in the national health system. Despite recent legislative amendments aimed at optimizing drug prices and ensuring quality standards, concerns expressed by citizens and experts highlight the complexity of the problem.

Last July, amendments to the law "On Medicines" in Azerbaijan were announced as a means of regulating drug prices and protecting against substandard medicines. However, recent reports indicate something else: citizens are expressing dissatisfaction with rising prices and shortages of essential medicines. Nazila Mammadova, a resident of Baku, in an interview with Turan complained about the sharp increase in prices for the treatment of the palate and oral cavity, pointing to a threefold increase compared to the previous year.

It was expected that the establishment of upper limits on drug prices by the Tariff Council would mitigate price increases, but the reality did not meet these expectations. The monitoring conducted by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2023 on 105 best-selling medicines was aimed at substantiating proposals for price regulation. However, the details of these proposals remain undisclosed, leaving stakeholders in the dark about potential solutions.

In January 2024, Azerbaijan's domestic pharmaceutical production showed promising growth, amounting to a total of 2.4 million manats, which is 2.8 times more than the previous year. However, domestic production meets only a fraction of demand, while imports account for the bulk of pharmaceutical supplies. Import statistics from the State Customs Committee indicate a slight decrease in drug imports, both in value and quantity, compared with 2022.

Quality control guarantees from the Analytical Expertise Center of the Ministry of Health provide some confidence, since strict testing protocols are in place for all medicines coming to Azerbaijan. However, problems persist, as evidenced by ongoing complaints about the quality of medicines.

In an interview with Turan, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, a member of the Milli Majlis Committee on Health, recognizes both improvements and shortcomings arising from legislative amendments. Recognizing the role of private enterprise in pharmaceutical distribution, Ibrahimgizi emphasizes the importance of public control to counteract opportunistic pricing practices.

Radiologist Aydin Aliyev, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, shares concerns about monopolistic practices and inadequate competition in the pharmaceutical sector. Aliyev advocates the creation of conditions conducive to competitive pricing and strict quality control measures, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Despite the complexity of the problem, interaction with pharmaceutical companies remains elusive, which hinders efforts to solve problems directly with industry stakeholders.

Constant complaints about the availability of medicines, prices and quality in Azerbaijan highlight the multifaceted nature of the problems facing the pharmaceutical sector. While legislative amendments and monitoring mechanisms represent important steps forward, continued efforts are needed to ensure equal access to affordable, high-quality medicines for all citizens.