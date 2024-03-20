Ministry of Ecology denies pollution of the Caspian Sea from ships last year

Dumping of dirty water from ships into the Caspian Sea is one of the reasons for the destruction of the living world of the largest salt lake on the planet, the official website of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan reports.

Note that the problem of marine pollution from ships is so urgent that in February 2023, representatives of the Ministries of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan agreed to start work on joint memorandum to reduce pollution of the Caspian Sea by ships.

What measures are taken by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan to protect the Caspian Sea from pollution from ships? Answering Turan's question, Bahruz Magomedov of the State Environmental Safety Service of the MENR said that the Ministry annually monitors the control of liquid and solid waste generated by ships in the Caspian Sea.

The monitoring showed that in 2023 there was no discharge of waste from Azerbaijani vessels into the Caspian Sea," Magomedov said.

Explaining the procedure of disposal of such wastes, the representative of the Ministry of Ecology said that when approaching the shore, the ships hand over liquid wastes formed during work at sea to "Azərbaycan Təmiz Texnologiyalar" LLC or "Azlogistic", according to signed contracts. The above-mentioned companies deliver waste to the state company "Azərsu Ltd," Magomedov said.

During long-term work in the sea the tanks with dirty and substrate water are filled, and then the liquid waste is delivered to special ships of SLV type of Caspian Shipping Company moored to the vessels. The SLV ships transport the waste to the shore and deliver it to the above-mentioned two companies.

Added to this can be that the pollution of the Caspian Sea from ships is punishable under Articles 233.1 and 264.0.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences by fines ranging from 600 to 12,500 manats.

