Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

Nowruz Messages From Biden, Blinken

The U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday issued a statement congratulating those who celebrate Nowruz calling the occasion "a time for reflection, renewal and rebirth," TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"...As we mark the start of Spring, we honor the diverse diaspora communities across our nation, who have adapted old traditions anew to tell the ongoing story of America," Bidens noted in a statement.

Secretary of State Anotny Blinken in a separate statement highlighted that for centuries, communities around the world, including in Iran and the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe and beyond have gathered to celebrate the renewal of nature and the promise of a new year.

"Nowruz provides an opportunity to renew meaningful relationships, appreciate blessings, and look forward to opportunities the future brings," Blinken noted. "As we reflect on this past year, we hope that this new year brings greater peace in the world, along with health, prosperity, and joy."

The White House also used the occasion to highlight that this year, Nowruz comes in difficult circumstances for many, at a time when hope is needed more than ever.
 

"The United States will continue to stand with the courageous women of Iran, who are fighting for their freedoms... The war in Gaza has also inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people, and we will continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance to them—including urgently needed food, water, medicine and shelter," Bidens noted.

Politics

