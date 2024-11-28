    • flag_AZ
Karabakh's Big Defeat
On November 28, FC Karabakh lost a big 1:4 to French Lyon in a home match of the main stage of the Europa League.

Karabakh responded to the guests' 4 goals at the end of the match with a consolation goal, which was scored from the penalty spot by Juninho.

After five matches, Karabakh is among the outsiders of the tournament with 3 points.

