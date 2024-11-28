Karabakh's Big Defeat

On November 28, FC Karabakh lost a big 1:4 to French Lyon in a home match of the main stage of the Europa League.
Karabakh responded to the guests' 4 goals at the end of the match with a consolation goal, which was scored from the penalty spot by Juninho.
After five matches, Karabakh is among the outsiders of the tournament with 3 points.
In Azerbaijan, certain new developments are anticipated regarding the provision of some medicines to citizens under the mandatory health insurance services package. This issue may be reflected in amendments to the "Law on Medical Insurance," discussed in the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) and recommended for the parliament's plenary session. According to the proposed changes, the medicines guaranteed for use in outpatient or inpatient settings will be defined by the services package.
Forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology promise rain for the third day in a row in the capital and Apsheron, but it never rained.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to rearrange working days and days off during the New Year.
This month, cases of illegal surgical operations conducted by unqualified doctors were uncovered at the private Laser Beauty Clinic in Baku. The findings were reported by the Center for Analytical Expertise (CAE) of the Ministry of Health, which inspected the clinic following citizen complaints.
