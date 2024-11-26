Rains to continue

Rains will continue in Baku and Absheron on 27 November, forecasters said. In places, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Moderate north-west wind.

Air temperature at night +7+9, during the day +9+12. Humidity 80-90%.

There will also be precipitation with thunderstorms across the country. Rains will be intense in places. In the mountains snow. Wind is western, gusty.

In the lowlands at night +5+8, during the day +9+14. In the mountains, up to -6 at night, -2 +3 in the daytime.