Rains to continue
Rains will continue in Baku and Absheron on 27 November, forecasters said. In places, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Moderate north-west wind.
Air temperature at night +7+9, during the day +9+12. Humidity 80-90%.
There will also be precipitation with thunderstorms across the country. Rains will be intense in places. In the mountains snow. Wind is western, gusty.
In the lowlands at night +5+8, during the day +9+14. In the mountains, up to -6 at night, -2 +3 in the daytime.
26 November 2024 13:25
27 November 2024, 12:37
Short film "Fragments" by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, has been recognised at another international film festival.
26 November 2024, 19:24
The closure of Azerbaijan's land borders was discussed during the parliamentary session on November 25. While the government’s decision cites the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason—despite the World Health Organization declaring its end last year—Zahid Oruj, Chair of the Human Rights Committee in the Milli Majlis, pointed to other factors. He stated, "Opening the borders could result in an influx of hundreds of thousands of non-Azerbaijani refugees due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Additionally, in Iran, many are prepared to cross into Azerbaijan to safeguard their lives and assets amid military strikes. Such waves of refugees could lead to humanitarian, social, and cultural clashes that may threaten political stability."
26 November 2024, 14:59
On Tuesday, the General Prosecutor's Office announced the initiation of new criminal cases against agricultural product exporters who allegedly concealed their earnings abroad. Specifically, the Sumgayit City Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case under Articles 208.2.1 and 208.2.2 (failure to return foreign currency to the country in large amounts by prior agreement of a group of individuals) and Article 308.2 (abuse of office causing serious consequences) against officials of the company "SOİL BOONS" LLC – Jahangir Aliyev, Elyar Gadzhiev, Mehman Mirzamedev, Saleh Gabilov, and Aly Aliyev.
25 November 2024, 14:41
