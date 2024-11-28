Some Medicines Will Be Provided with Insurance in Azerbaijan, But...

In Azerbaijan, certain new developments are anticipated regarding the provision of some medicines to citizens under the mandatory health insurance services package.

This issue may be reflected in amendments to the "Law on Medical Insurance," discussed in the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) and recommended for the parliament's plenary session. According to the proposed changes, the medicines guaranteed for use in outpatient or inpatient settings will be defined by the services package.

Although the organization of medicine provision within the framework of mandatory health insurance was previously included in the law, patients have pointed out that, in practice, such provision is generally not ensured. This time, however, additional amendments to the law are expected to make this a reality. Moreover, the law now intends to specify the names of the medicines to be provided.

The State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance informed "Turan" that, initially, medicines for cardiovascular diseases will be covered, followed by drugs for digestive and respiratory system diseases. "If the legislative amendments are approved next year, medicines will be provided to patients based on electronic prescriptions after a diagnosis is made by a doctor," the agency stated.

It was emphasized that citizens will be able to approach pharmacies contracted with the Agency and receive the medicines at the expense of insurance. "The medicines will be available in these pharmacies. If a citizen wishes to buy drugs with the same composition but at a higher price, they will only need to pay the price difference themselves."

Economist Zohrab Ismayil told Azadliq Radio that similar practices exist in other countries: "However, in those countries, medicines are provided in the hospitals where the patient was examined."

He believes that once medicines start being provided to citizens under the insurance package, the prices of these medicines might increase: "Pharmacies contracted with the Agency may think, 'Whatever price we set, we have a contract, and the state will cover it.' Just as prices rose in private clinics working under mandatory health insurance, this could happen here too. I think the range of choices will also be very limited."

According to Z. Ismayil, if the prices of medicines included in the insurance package rise, the prices of other medicines might increase as well. "In our country, medicine prices are already high, and regulating these prices creates significant problems in the pharmaceutical market, limiting choice. Medicine prices in Azerbaijan are extremely high, several times higher compared to Turkey... There are also issues with the quality of medicines."

In fact, the issue of medicine prices and quality has periodically been raised in the country's parliament in recent years. Citizens have also lodged complaints about this issue. Although the responsible official bodies have announced numerous measures to address these problems, complaints have not decreased.

The "Law on Medical Insurance" in Azerbaijan was adopted 25 years ago, but it was only implemented nationwide in April 2021.

Employers pay a 2% insurance fee on employees' salaries up to 8,000 manat and 0.5% on amounts exceeding this threshold. Employees contribute the same percentages accordingly.