Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Friday criticized the U.S. decision to suspend its strategic partnership with Georgia, likening the move to a “temporary phenomenon” akin to the controversial actions of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.

Speaking at a press briefing, Kobakhidze accused the outgoing U.S. administration of creating “burdensome legacies” for its successor, highlighting what he claimed was a deliberate effort to complicate relations with both Ukraine and Georgia.

“You see the outgoing administration attempting to leave a heavy legacy for the incoming one. They’ve done this regarding Ukraine, and now Georgia. However, this will not have a significant impact. We are waiting for the new administration and will discuss everything with them,” Kobakhidze stated.

The remarks followed an announcement by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on X (formerly Twitter), where he confirmed the U.S. decision to reassess its strategic partnership with Georgia. A detailed statement by the State Department accompanied the announcement, citing concerns over governance and democratic backsliding.

Kobakhidze defended his government’s record, emphasizing the police's adherence to high standards during recent unrest in Tbilisi. "Despite severe systemic violence from radical groups supported by foreign instructors, our police acted with higher standards than those in the U.S. or Europe," he said, extending gratitude to the Interior Minister and police officers for their restraint.

Kobakhidze expressed disappointment in the European Union for not condemning the recent violence allegedly incited by opposition groups. “Such actions undermine public trust in European institutions. The EU, once a symbol of justice, now demonstrates worrying signs of deep-seated double standards,” he claimed.

Despite the tensions, Kobakhidze reaffirmed his government’s commitment to Georgia’s European aspirations, stating, “We are resolute in ensuring Georgia’s EU membership by 2030. This is our responsibility to every Georgian citizen.”

The suspension of the strategic partnership has sparked debates within Georgia. Critics have accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of jeopardizing the nation’s Euro-Atlantic trajectory through domestic policies and strained international relations.

Analysts suggest that the decision reflects growing unease in Washington over the Georgian government’s handling of democratic reforms, freedom of expression, and alignment with Western values.

With political tensions escalating and the country’s path to EU membership increasingly uncertain. Georgia finds itself at a crossroads.

Amid escalating political tensions and increasing uncertainty about the country's path to EU membership, Georgia has found itself at a crossroads.