Protests in Tbilisi Escalate: Demonstrators Demand European Integration and Government Resignation

Thousands of people gathered outside the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi on Saturday evening, marking the latest surge of protests demanding the government's resignation, new elections, and reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to European integration. The demonstrations, which began on November 28, have spread across multiple cities, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction.

The crowd filled the square in front of the Parliament and parts of the central Rustaveli Avenue, waving Georgian and European Union flags, according to the local television channel Formula. Security forces were deployed in significant numbers, with reinforcements arriving as tensions heightened into the night.

Beyond the capital, protests erupted outside the Georgian Public Broadcaster building in Tbilisi. In Batumi, demonstrators marched to the city courthouse, where hearings were held for individuals detained during previous protests. Meanwhile, in Gori, protesters gathered outside the ruling Georgian Dream party’s office.

By 9 p.m. on December 1, law enforcement began using water cannons without prior warning to disperse the protesters, according to the Democracy Research Center. Security forces operated from strategic locations, including Chichinadze Street and the Parliament building. A small group of demonstrators retaliated with fireworks, escalating the confrontation.

Human rights organizations accused police of excessive force, citing the use of tear gas and physical projectiles, such as stones and glass bottles. Media reports indicated injuries among peaceful protesters, including Rustavi 2 journalist Tamta Chitishvili.

"The use of tear gas and water cannons violates international standards for peaceful assemblies," stated the Democracy Research Center, which called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to disclose the chemical composition of the crowd-control agents used.

By the early hours of December 2, clashes between protesters and police intensified. Special forces dismantled barricades erected by demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue and extensively deployed tear gas, forcing participants to scatter to nearby streets or seek refuge in landmarks such as the Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Protesters accused law enforcement of deliberate attempts to instill fear, reporting the use of heavy-handed tactics across the city. "This is the fourth consecutive day of disproportionate police force, violating the right to peaceful protest," claimed the Democracy Research Center.

The European Union, the Baltic states, and the United States have expressed support for the protesters, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democratic rights and freedoms in Georgia.

The situation remains tense, with further protests and clashes expected as demands for political change intensify.