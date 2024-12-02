Tbilisi. The night of December 2, 2024
Protests in Tbilisi Escalate: Demonstrators Demand European Integration and Government Resignation
Thousands of people gathered outside the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi on Saturday evening, marking the latest surge of protests demanding the government's resignation, new elections, and reaffirmation of the country’s commitment to European integration. The demonstrations, which began on November 28, have spread across multiple cities, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction.
The crowd filled the square in front of the Parliament and parts of the central Rustaveli Avenue, waving Georgian and European Union flags, according to the local television channel Formula. Security forces were deployed in significant numbers, with reinforcements arriving as tensions heightened into the night.
Beyond the capital, protests erupted outside the Georgian Public Broadcaster building in Tbilisi. In Batumi, demonstrators marched to the city courthouse, where hearings were held for individuals detained during previous protests. Meanwhile, in Gori, protesters gathered outside the ruling Georgian Dream party’s office.
By 9 p.m. on December 1, law enforcement began using water cannons without prior warning to disperse the protesters, according to the Democracy Research Center. Security forces operated from strategic locations, including Chichinadze Street and the Parliament building. A small group of demonstrators retaliated with fireworks, escalating the confrontation.
Human rights organizations accused police of excessive force, citing the use of tear gas and physical projectiles, such as stones and glass bottles. Media reports indicated injuries among peaceful protesters, including Rustavi 2 journalist Tamta Chitishvili.
"The use of tear gas and water cannons violates international standards for peaceful assemblies," stated the Democracy Research Center, which called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to disclose the chemical composition of the crowd-control agents used.
By the early hours of December 2, clashes between protesters and police intensified. Special forces dismantled barricades erected by demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue and extensively deployed tear gas, forcing participants to scatter to nearby streets or seek refuge in landmarks such as the Opera and Ballet Theatre.
Protesters accused law enforcement of deliberate attempts to instill fear, reporting the use of heavy-handed tactics across the city. "This is the fourth consecutive day of disproportionate police force, violating the right to peaceful protest," claimed the Democracy Research Center.
The European Union, the Baltic states, and the United States have expressed support for the protesters, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding democratic rights and freedoms in Georgia.
The situation remains tense, with further protests and clashes expected as demands for political change intensify.
Leave a review
In World
-
- 3 December 2024, 06:20
Georgian special forces mobilized from Freedom Square to Rustaveli Avenue late Monday evening in response to a large-scale protest. By 10 p.m., water cannons accompanied advancing units, who called on demonstrators to disperse, warning of the imminent use of force.
-
- 3 December 2024, 01:00
On the evening of December 2, 70-year-old Ali Babayev, head of the National Congress of Georgian Azerbaijanis, was attacked in Tbilisi. Babayev himself stated this on the Imedi TV channel. He was attacked by the head of the opposition party Citizens, member of the Strong Georgia coalition Aleko Elisashvili.
-
In the center of Tbilisi, near the Georgian Parliament building, where mass protests have been ongoing for the fifth consecutive day, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators. The decision to employ special measures was prompted by the actions of protesters who banged on the parliament's metal barricades while chanting, "Slaves, slaves!" The protest has also led to the closure of the key Rustaveli Avenue.
-
- 2 December 2024, 15:31
A night of protests in Tbilisi concluded on December 2 with mass arrests of demonstrators. Following this, the criminal police and unidentified individuals in black balaclavas conducted arrests, detaining people indiscriminately in places such as metro stations, pharmacies, and parks. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that 21 police officers were injured during the night protest, and a total of 113 officers have been injured since the unrest began.
2 comment
Ruslan
2024-12-02
Мягкость и бездействия запада дает повод диктаторам действовать решительно надо было давно западу принять Грузию в европейский союз в нато пока думал запад Путин уже поставил своих людей на постсовете и этим конвертирует политику этих стран в деспотические режимы если победит партия Иванешвилли то путь Грузии это будет диктатура отказ от европы...У этих Путинских режимов нет идеологии идеология это деньги как больше обворовать народ и как смыться остаться в живых пока народ не устроил самосуд...
Ruslan
2024-12-02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3qkZwXlLew&t=231s Грузины РАЗНОСЯТ путинский режим. ТОТАЛЬНЫЙ бойкот "Грузинской мечты