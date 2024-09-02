Azerbaijan has no claims to Armenia's territory - Jeyhun Bayramov
Azerbaijan has no claims to Armenia's territory - Jeyhun Bayramov
On Saturday, Armenia presented Azerbaijan with a response version of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan's June 24 version. This was announced by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric on Monday
According to Bayramov, it was made several hours before the press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Bayramov further said that in nearly two years of negotiations, the sides have made “ great progress”. However, there remain criteria that make signing the agreement impossible, he said.
“The most important of them is that Armenia does not give up its territorial claims to its neighbors. This is unacceptable.” Bayramov considers the Armenian side's reference to the Azerbaijani constitution with its alleged claims to Armenia's territory. “This is not true. Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to any state,” he emphasized.
