New Beyukshor-Pirshagi road opened

A new road Beyukshor-Pirshagi, which will connect the capital with the northern shore of Absheron, was inaugurated on 7 November. According to an official report, President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The length of the road is 12.7 kilometres. It starts from Balakhany settlement and passes through Digah, Mohammedli and Kurdakhany settlements.

The motorway has six lanes and technical level 1b. Six crossings have been created along the whole length and there are turning places at 3 places.

Also, bicycle lanes have been laid in both directions and a modern lighting system installed. Charging stations for electric cars are installed at the 3rd kilometre of the road, the report says.

It ought to be noted that this road will connect 'Sea Breeze complex' with the centre of the capital and should relieve two other roads from the flow of traffic between Baku and its suburbs. However, it is not yet clear how cars will be provided with access to this motorway when leaving the city.