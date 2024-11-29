Two PFPA activists arrested, another detained

Three members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) have been detained over the past two days.

Two of them have been arrested administratively, one activist is still being held by the police.

The deputy chairman of the PFPA, Ayaz Maharramli, told Turan about this.

In particular, according to him, Malik Babayev, an activist of the Khatai district organization of the party, was taken from his home to the 36th police station on November 27.

Then the Khatai district court sentenced him to 15 days of administrative arrest.

Another activist of the Khatai district branch of the party, Natig Abbasov, was summoned to the Khazar district police department on November 28.

The next day, the Khazar district court sentenced him to 25 days of arrest, finding him guilty under Article 535.1 (failure to obey the police) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

The third activist of the Khatai organization of the PFPA, Emin Abbasov, was detained on November 29 when he was taking a photo of N. Abbasov in front of the Khazar Court.

The police took away his mobile phone, which he was taking the photo with, and E. Abbasov himself was taken to the 1st department of the Khazar District Police Department. On the evening of November 29, E. Abbasov was still in the police station.

The PFPA links the arrests of the activists with their critical posts on social networks.

"This is a continuation of the repressive policy of the authorities, which the authorities have been pursuing against the PFPA for many years," said Magerramli.

According to him, at present, 11 PFPA activists are being held in prison on fabricated criminal cases.

Over 100 party members have been subjected to administrative arrests in recent years.

A criminal case has been opened as a private prosecution against the leader of the PFPA, Ali Kerimli, and his trial is ongoing, Magerramli summed up.

It was not possible to obtain comments from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.