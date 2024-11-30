Tensions remain high in Georgia as protests against the government’s decision to freeze EU integration talks continue. Demonstrations resumed on November 29 at 7:00 PM, with thousands gathering on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. The ruling party, Georgian Dream's decision to suspend negotiations with the European Union has sparked widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally, further polarizing the nation.

A Night of Turmoil

By early morning hours, clashes between protesters and security forces had erupted sporadically. On the night of November 29-30, special forces moved to disperse demonstrators on Rustaveli Avenue using water cannons and other crowd-control measures, resulting in numerous injuries. Notably, TV Pirveli journalist Mariam Gaprindashvili was brutally beaten, though her condition remains stable. Transparency International Georgia condemned the excessive use of force, as did international organizations such as the Helsinki Commission and various European officials.

In Batumi, eight protesters were detained, with reports of violence during the arrests. Human rights activists and lawyers have raised concerns about abuses, including an alleged case involving a 17-year-old who was beaten and detained by police.

International Reaction

The international community has expressed deep concern. Finland’s Foreign Minister reiterated that “Georgia is Europe,” emphasizing solidarity with the Georgian people. Denmark, Germany, and Poland criticized the excessive use of force and the government’s departure from its pro-European stance. In the United States, Congressmen Joe Wilson and Steve Cohen issued a joint statement condemning the violence and questioning the legitimacy of the current government.

The Helsinki Commission went further, declaring the Georgian government “de facto illegitimate” for its actions against its citizens and pro-European aspirations.

Political and Civil Consequences

The protests have triggered resignations and divisions within Georgian institutions. A senior staff member of the Ministry of Defense’s General Staff resigned, citing disillusionment with government leadership. Over 300 employees of the Ministry of Justice, alongside professors from Tbilisi State University, joined the opposition to the government’s stance. Several universities suspended classes in solidarity with the demonstrators.

Cultural and social sectors have also joined the resistance. Prominent nightclubs in Tbilisi canceled events in protest, signaling a broad movement that transcends social boundaries.

Government Response

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the government’s decision, citing economic and geopolitical challenges. However, opposition figures, including former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, accused the regime of prioritizing its survival over national interests. “The regime is using force to maintain its power,” Gakharia stated early in the morning.

President Salome Zourabichvili criticized the harsh crackdown, attributing the escalation to security forces’ actions. She reaffirmed her strong opposition to “Russification,” declaring, “No one is ready to accept Georgia as a Russian colony.”

Protesters’ Determination

Despite the repression, protesters remain resolute. Demonstrators have blocked major thoroughfares, including Rustaveli Avenue, chanting slogans in support of Georgia’s European future. The protests have also exposed divisions within Georgian Dream, with several judges, educators, and public servants breaking ranks to support the pro-European course.

Outlook

The situation remains volatile as the opposition calls for continued demonstrations, while international actors push for a peaceful resolution. The government faces mounting pressure to reconsider its decision or risk deepening the political crisis.