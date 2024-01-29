Court of Appeal rejects appeal by journalist Nargiz Absalamova
Court of Appeal rejects appeal by journalist Nargiz Absalamova
On 29 January, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected an appeal of imprisoned "Abzas Media" journalist Nargiz Absalamova against a ban on meetings and phone calls with family members.
As lawyer Rovshan Rahimova told Turan, the ban was justified by the investigation on the grounds that Absalamova's communication with her relatives could be used "to prevent the exposure of other people who have committed crimes".
The defence says these claims are unfounded.
* Nargiz Absalamova is one of six journalists and media workers arrested since 20 November last year in the "Abzas Media case". They are all accused of currency smuggling. The journalists deny the charges and link their prosecution to the "Abzas Media" anti-corruption investigation.
