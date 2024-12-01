Paralyzed activist resumes dry hunger strike

Arrested activist, first-group disabled person Famil Khalilov resumed his dry hunger strike in the Baku pretrial detention center on November 28.

Currently, he refuses food, water, and medication, his wife Kichikhanim Khalilova said.

"Today I spoke to Famil on the phone. Due to his refusal to take medication, he cannot sleep at night.

Famil was negatively affected by the failure to fulfill the promise given to him that he would be transferred to house arrest.

Such a promise was given to him during COP29, after which he stopped the 88-day hunger strike. However, on November 28, the court did not release him. Now Famil is on a dry hunger strike," Khalilova noted.

It was not possible to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service.

* Famil Khalilov, a disabled person with paralysed arms, was detained on 2 May on charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This article provides for imprisonment from 5 to 12 years.

His relatives claim that the real reason is his critical posts against the authorities in social networks.

On 15 August, Khalilov started a hunger strike demanding his release.

