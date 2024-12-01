U.S. Suspends Strategic Partnership With Georgia Amid Violent Crackdown
The United States said on Saturday it had suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia following the decision by the Georgian Dream party to suspend accession to the European Union, and government's violent crackdown against protesters in a third straight night of demonstrations, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Georgian Dream’s various anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism," he added.
Dozens of demonstrators have been arrested as crowds clashed with police after hundreds of thousands poured onto the streets outside the Parliament building since Thursday night and were dispersed by riot police using water cannons and tear gas.
On Saturday night, protesters returned, blocking a long stretch of Tbilisi’s main Rustaveli Avenue and the surrounding streets. Police also reportedly used heavy force against members of the media and deployed water cannons to push protesters back along Rustaveli Avenue.
The crackdown on protests has provoked international condemnation.
"We condemn excessive force used against Georgians exercising their freedom to protest and have suspended our Strategic Partnership with Georgia," Matt Miller said Saturday. "Georgian Dream's decision to suspend EU accession is a betrayal of the Georgian constitution."
"We reiterate our call to the Georgian government to return to its Euro-Atlantic path, transparently investigate all parliamentary election irregularities, and repeal anti-democratic laws that limit freedoms of assembly and expression," he went on to add.
The EU, alongside several European countries, such as France, Ukraine, Poland, Sweden, Lithuania, the UK and others, have voiced concern.
Politics
-
- 30 November 2024, 13:08
Baku Court for Serious Crimes, chaired by Elnur Nuriyev, held a regular session on 29 November on the case of Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination centre of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the Musavat Party.
-
- 30 November 2024, 11:36
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has condemned the crackdown on peaceful protests in the country and called on the country to remain faithful to European values.
-
- 30 November 2024, 11:34
The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry has lifted the ban on Samira Gasymly, the wife of political scientist Azer Gasymly, from leaving the country. However, her trip abroad was disrupted because she did not catch her flight.
-
- 29 November 2024, 21:43
Three members of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) have been detained over the past two days.
Leave a review