Morning of December 1st. Participants of the protest action in front of Tbilisi State University

Protests Escalate in Tbilisi as Opposition Parties Call for Immediate Release of Detainees (video)

Clashes between protesters and riot police erupted overnight in Tbilisi, with demonstrators building makeshift barricades outside Georgia's parliament as law enforcement deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Despite the efforts of riot police, protesters moved to Chavchavadze Avenue near Tbilisi State University, reigniting their resistance.

In a joint statement, four opposition parties that cleared the electoral threshold pledged legal, informational, and medical support to demonstrators, demanding the immediate release of all detainees. “The government and parliament are illegitimate. I will remain president until legitimate authorities are elected,” Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili declared, intensifying the political crisis.

Tensions on the Streets

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the protest had turned violent, citing attempts by participants to breach the parliament's barriers. Protesters, however, accused the government of excessive force, throwing fireworks and objects at police in retaliation. The unrest disrupted traffic, with demonstrators lighting fires and setting up tire barricades to block key routes.

Protesters spent the night under heavy police surveillance, receiving food and supplies from supporters. Riot police launched periodic attacks using water cannons and gas, but failed to fully clear the demonstrators.

Political Fallout

As the political standoff deepens, academic institutions and prominent organizations are distancing themselves from the ruling Georgian Dream party. Faculty at Tbilisi State University condemned the government's approach, while several diplomats and public officials, including Georgia’s ambassador to the U.S., have resigned.

European leaders and organizations are increasingly critical of the Georgian government. Poland and the U.S. issued statements urging Tbilisi to ensure democratic processes. Meanwhile, former Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia accused Georgian Dream of undermining democracy.

Protest Demands

The protests, driven by dissatisfaction over halted EU membership negotiations and accusations of government alignment with Russian interests, have garnered widespread support. Families of August War veterans, sports figures, and civil organizations have joined the outcry for European integration.

The situation remains tense, with no signs of resolution. By midday, protesters on Chavchavadze Avenue appeared resolute, maintaining their presence despite continued police pressure. “Georgia is in a deep crisis,” President Zourabichvili stated, urging stability and legitimate governance.

The protests underline the mounting discontent in Georgia as the nation struggles between its European aspirations and political divisions.