Pro-European Protests Persist in Tbilisi as Police Escalate Measures

Late on Dec. 3, police intensified their efforts to disperse the protesters, deploying tear gas and water cannons around 11:30 p.m., minutes before public transport ceased operations. As the gas dissipated, many protesters returned to resume their stand along Rustaveli Avenue, from Rustaveli Theatre to the old Post Office building.

Protesters retaliated with festive fireworks while police fired tear gas into the air. Law enforcement units, backed by water cannons, formed lines at the intersection of Rustaveli Avenue and Chichinadze Street.

Witnesses and activists reported that the police used excessive force, including mistreatment of detainees. Dozens of journalists covering the protests were also allegedly targeted during the crackdown.

Protest Shifts to Heroes’ Square

By 4 a.m. on Dec. 4, the pro-European rally had relocated to Heroes’ Square after police moved to disperse the demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue. The protesters’ decision to shift locations surprised police, who had concentrated reinforcements on Chavchavadze Avenue as a precautionary measure.

Unlike previous nights, when protesters gathered near Tbilisi State University’s first building, this relocation signaled a strategic change. Demonstrations have consistently faced dispersal by special forces between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., suggesting, according to participants, signs of fatigue among law enforcement.

As of 6 a.m., protesters were marching through Vaja-Pshavela Avenue, accompanied by vehicles honking in solidarity. The demonstrators had not disclosed their final destination, maintaining a mobile approach to avoid further crackdowns.

Georgian Dream Leadership Denies Resignation Rumors

Amid the unrest, Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Garibashvili dismissed rumors of his resignation, calling the reports disinformation intended to mislead the public.

“Today, media outlets controlled by the radical opposition are spreading lies about my departure from Georgian Dream. This misinformation aims solely to confuse the public and incite unnecessary tension,” Garibashvili stated in a press release.

Reports from outlets including First Channel and Main Channel claimed Garibashvili had resigned from his position, citing his alleged involvement in business activities as a possible reason. Georgian Dream officials, however, have neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

Protests, fueled by widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s perceived pro-Russian stance, continue to draw thousands of Georgians advocating for closer ties with the European Union.