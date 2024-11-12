  • contact.az Contact
Baku and Yerevan Develop Scheme for Transboundary River Usage – Ambassador Libby

The news agency Turan

"A group of hydrologists and engineers from Azerbaijan and Armenia, with our active support, is working together on a comprehensive water management scheme for transboundary rivers," the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, wrote on the U.S. Embassy's social media account on November 12.

It is worth noting that neither Baku nor Yerevan has reported anything about this.

