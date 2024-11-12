Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, EU Counterparts
Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, EU Counterparts (Video)
As the Biden administration draws to a close, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed on an emergency trip to Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine with European allies.
Blinken will meet with his NATO and EU counterparts on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression, TURAN's Washington correspondent, who is covering the Secretary's trip, reports.
Following Brussels, Blinken will then travel to Lima, and Rio de Janeiro to join President Biden at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and the G20 Leaders’ Summit, November 14-19.
-
-
- Politics
- 12 November 2024 17:50
Politics
-
- 13 November 2024, 10:44
The top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Tuesday called from the plane to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the Middle East and the South Caucasus, TURAN's Washington correspondent who is currently traveling with the secretary of state in Europe, reports.
-
- 12 November 2024, 22:44
BBC: The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) has agreed to consider mutual lawsuits filed by Azerbaijan and Armenia, each accusing the other of violating the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination due to the ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
-
- 12 November 2024, 17:50
"A group of hydrologists and engineers from Azerbaijan and Armenia, with our active support, is working together on a comprehensive water management scheme for transboundary rivers," the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mark Libby, wrote on the U.S. Embassy's social media account on November 12.
-
- 12 November 2024, 16:38
The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people during the recent floods in Baku, Baku Mayor Eldar Azizov said commenting on the consequences of the flooding of tunnels in the capital during the heavy rains on October 22 to journalists. According to him, the sewer system could not handle the large volume of floodwater, which led to the drowning of two people in a tunnel in the Sabunchu district of Baku. The floods revealed vulnerabilities in Baku's water infrastructure.
Leave a review