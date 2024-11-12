Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, EU Counterparts (Video)

  • contact.az Contact
Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, EU Counterparts

Blinken In Emergency Brussels Trip To Discuss Ukraine With NATO, EU Counterparts

Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

As the Biden administration draws to a close, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed on an emergency trip to Brussels to discuss how to support Ukraine with European allies.

Blinken will meet with his NATO and EU counterparts on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression, TURAN's Washington correspondent, who is covering the Secretary's trip, reports.

Following Brussels, Blinken will then travel to Lima, and Rio de Janeiro to join President Biden at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and the G20 Leaders’ Summit, November 14-19. 

