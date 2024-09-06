Ilham Aliyev on lifting the entry ban for PACE members
Ilham Aliyev on lifting the entry ban for PACE members
Azerbaijan will lift the entry ban for PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) members once the powers of Azerbaijan’s delegation are restored within the organization, President Ilham Aliyev stated on Friday in response to questions from the moderator at the International Forum in Cernobbio, Italy.
"Last year, we fully restored our sovereignty. Thus, in September of last year, separatism on Azerbaijani territory was completely eradicated. We did nothing different from what Ukraine is trying to do. Ukraine unsuccessfully attempts to restore its sovereignty despite substantial Western support. We restored our sovereignty ourselves, without any external help. Literally a few months later, PACE decided to strip our delegation of its voting rights. In other words, sanctions were imposed on us because we restored our sovereignty," Aliyev said.
He noted that Azerbaijan's decision to declare PACE members who voted to strip the Azerbaijani delegation of its powers as persona non grata was a proportionate response. "Our decision was a reaction. If they change their decision and restore our rights, this embargo will be lifted. … Our delegation should return, and then the ban will be lifted," Aliyev added.
On January 24 this year, during its winter session, PACE did not approve the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation for one year due to "non-fulfillment of key obligations" to the Council of Europe, as well as the failure to invite assembly observers to the extraordinary presidential elections on February 7. The decision was supported by 76 members, with 10 voting against and 4 abstaining. PACE made this decision due to widespread human rights violations and breaches of democratic norms, not because Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.
1 comment
Rahim
2024-09-06
İnsan hüquqları və demokratik normalar bu gün də pozulur. Ali məhkəmənin 2019-ci il qərarı təsdiqləyir ki, mən Gürcüstanda Kulevi Neft Terminalında işlədiyim dövr üçün pensiya almalıyam. Ali məhkəmənin 2024-cü il qərarı isə mənim bu pensiyanı almağıma məhdudiyyət qoyur. Ona görə də Avropa şurası Azərbaycanı ümumiyyətlə Parlament Assampleyasından tam çıxarmalıdır.