The court arrested five defendants in the Toplum TV case, two were transferred to police supervision

On March 8, the Khatai District Court of Baku chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months against five defendants in the “Toplum TV case” - Akif Gurbanov, Ilkin Amrakhov, Ramin Babayev, Mushfig Jabbar and Ali Zeynal. Toplum TV employees Farid Ismailov and Elmir Abasov were released and placed under police supervision.

All were charged under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code, the lawyers reported. Under these articles they face 5 to 8 years in prison.

Lawyers for those arrested intend to file appeals.

It should be noted that Akif Gurbanov is the head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives and Platform III of the Republic. Amrakhov, Babaev and Zeynal member of the IDI, Jabbar video editor - Toplum TV.