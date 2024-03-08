The court arrested five defendants in the Toplum TV case, two were transferred to police supervision
On March 8, the Khatai District Court of Baku chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months against five defendants in the “Toplum TV case” - Akif Gurbanov, Ilkin Amrakhov, Ramin Babayev, Mushfig Jabbar and Ali Zeynal. Toplum TV employees Farid Ismailov and Elmir Abasov were released and placed under police supervision.
All were charged under Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code, the lawyers reported. Under these articles they face 5 to 8 years in prison.
Lawyers for those arrested intend to file appeals.
It should be noted that Akif Gurbanov is the head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives and Platform III of the Republic. Amrakhov, Babaev and Zeynal member of the IDI, Jabbar video editor - Toplum TV.
Politics
-
- 9 March 2024, 15:08
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account. It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
-
- 9 March 2024, 11:55
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.
-
- 9 March 2024, 10:09
The arrests may continue, editor-in-chief of "Toplum TV" Khadija Ismayilova told Turan, commenting on the detentions of the founder of this media platform Alesker Mammadli and activist Ruslan Izzetli on 8 March. She emphasised that searches and detentions were carried out both in "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives.
-
The French Foreign Ministry issued a statement on March 8, condemning Azerbaijani authorities' repression of the media and social activists.
Leave a review