Kazakhstan Reduces 2025 Oil Production Forecast

Kazakhstan has revised its oil production forecast for 2025, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported. According to the plan, oil production for this year is 96.2 million tons, said the Ministry. Earlier, the Ministry of National Economy had stated that the oil production target for 2025 was 97.2 million tons.

In 2024, Kazakhstan revised its oil production forecast several times. Initially, the country planned to produce 90.3 million tons of oil, but the Ministry of Energy later updated the figure to 88.4 million tons. By the end of the year, the new forecast was set at 87.8 million tons.

The reasons for not meeting the previous targets include maintenance shutdowns at the “Tengiz” field in May and August lasting a total of 50 days, a 21-day shutdown at the “Kashagan” field, unscheduled shutdowns at the “Karachaganak” field, gas intake restrictions at the Orenburg gas processing plant, maintenance at the CPC pipeline, and the need to fulfill commitments under the OPEC+ agreement.