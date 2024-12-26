Preliminary investigation confirms Russian missile caused Azerbaijan Airlines crash - Euronews
Preliminary investigation confirms Russian missile caused Azerbaijan Airlines crash - Euronews
Azerbaijani government sources have exclusively confirmed to Euronews on Thursday that a Russian surface-to-air missile caused the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Aktau on Wednesday.
According to the sources, the missile was fired at Flight 8432 during drone air activity above Grozny, and the shrapnel hit the passengers and cabin crew as it exploded next to the aircraft mid-flight.
Government sources have told Euronews that the damaged aircraft was not allowed to land at any Russian airports despite the pilots’ requests for an emergency landing, and it was ordered to fly across the Caspian Sea towards Aktau in Kazakhstan.
According to data, the plane’s GPS navigation systems were jammed throughout the flight path above the sea.
The missile was fired from a Pantsir-S air defence system, Baku-based international outlet AnewZ reported, citing Azerbaijani government sources.
According to Russian sources, at the time the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was passing over the territory of Chechnya, Russian air defence forces were actively attempting to shoot down Ukrainian UAVs.
The head of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, Khamzat Kadyrov, confirmed that a drone attack on Grozny took place on Wednesday morning, noting that there were no casualties or damage.
If this preliminary data is confirmed, this would be the second time in a decade that Russian forces have destroyed a commercial aircraft after the MH17 crash in Ukraine. This time, Russia's own citizens, as well as those from neighbouring countries, are among the casualties.
The crash also evokes an earlier incident from November 2018, when an Air Astana Embraer 190 lost its hydraulics over Portugal but, with the help of the Portuguese Air Force, landed safely.
Further investigation into Wednesday's crash is expected to unveil the circumstances surrounding the missile's firing, the non-authorisation for landing at a nearby airport in Russia, and the instruction to cross the sea with a damaged plane.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:50
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime in the country until April 1, 2025. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The extension is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) within the country and its potential consequences."
-
- 27 December 2024, 14:34
The Kremlin will not make any statements regarding the passenger plane disaster involving Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau until the investigation's conclusions are made, said Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov to journalists.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:48
The Khatai district court of Baku on Friday granted the investigation's request to extend the term of pre-trial detention of the accused journalists in the 'Toplum TV' case.
-
- 27 December 2024, 13:20
‘AZAL’ suspends flights to some Russian cities, the airline's press service said on Friday 27 December.
6 comment
Observer
2024-12-26
ничтожный и террористический режим руссни даже пытался затопить самолет с пассажирами, направив его в Казахстан и запретив призелится или в Дагестане или в Чечне. вот с кем так горячо дружит Алиев. с преступниками и терроростами!
Saleh
2024-12-26
Bu gezanin esas gunahkarlari azerbaycanin diktator hokumetidir olarin baslarinin agasi rusiya sovinist hokumetidir ki rusiyanin gosterisi ile yasayirig esad kimi bizimkilerde getmelidir milli hokumet gurulmalidir oz olkemizde basga xalglarin guluna cevrilmisik
Gagik
2024-12-26
Ya ne somnevalsya v etom.
Ruslan
2024-12-26
Посмотрим какая реакция будет Азербайджанских властей или опять промолчат для Путинской власти это обычное дело они по локоть в крови... В России полно аэропортов на каждом шагу допустим совершили ошибку могли бы дать добро на приземление хотя бы а не посылать на 300 км подальше да еще в другую страну...
Ruslan
2024-12-26
Информация о том, сколько лететь с Грозного до Актау на самолете посчитана по кратчайшему - самому быстрому пути (по прямой) и составляет 434 километров...
Дмитрий
2024-12-27
Соболезнование родственникам погибших. Предположим что так и было. Что теперь делать? Извиниться, найти виновных, выплатить компенсацию. Но не раздувать для целей возникновения неприязненных отношений. Это к хорошему не приведёт.