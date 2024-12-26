"The Russian side must apologize" - Rasim Musabeyov

The Russian side must apologize for the air defense attack on the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft, said Azerbaijani MP Rasim Musabeyov.

"The aircraft was shot down on Russian territory, in the skies over Grozny. And it is impossible to deny this," said member of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations, political scientist Rasim Musabeyov, commenting to the Turan agency on local media reports that the AZAL aircraft, flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, was shot down by a Russian air defense missile.

According to him, some people in Russia are taking certain actions in the media to cover up the traces of this.

However, in his opinion, instead of this, the Russian side should act adequately to the situation and apologize.

"Those who did this should be held criminally liable, compensation must be paid for the deaths and victims. If this does not happen, then the relations will certainly flow into another plane,” Musabeyov said.

He recalled that when a Russian military helicopter was shot down during the 44-day war in 2020, the Azerbaijani side apologized, stated that those responsible would be held accountable, and paid compensation.

“These are civilized relations. If the air defense is working, then the airport should be closed, and a notice should be given so that no one can fly here. Therefore, those responsible should be held accountable,” Musabeyov said.