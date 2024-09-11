  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy23.20 C
  • Thursday, 12 September 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(39 minutes ago)
Weather on Thursday

Weather on Thursday

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather on Thursday

Dry weather  is expected in the country on September 12;  there will be moderate from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +28°C to +32°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In other regions of the country, rain is expected in several mountainous areas,  in some place intense precipitation. There will be fog at night and in the morning. There will be gusty wind from the east. In lowlands, temperatures will reach up to +34°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be up to +25°C.

Leave a review

Social

  • An 11-year-old boy has been missing for 9 months, and his relatives blocked a highway Social
    • 11 September 2024, 16:44

    An 11-year-old boy has been missing for 9 months, and his relatives blocked a highway

    On the morning of September 11, residents of the village of Garagyuvndikli in the Imishli district blocked the Bakhramtepa-Beylagan highway. According to Radio Azadliq, the protesters included family members, relatives, and acquaintances of 11-year-old Rasim Khankishiyev, who went missing in December of last year. The protest was prompted by dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

    Read more
  • Azercell grants free access to “Litres” and “Busuu” apps Social
    • 11 September 2024, 12:30

    Azercell grants free access to “Litres” and “Busuu” apps

    In celebration of the new school year the leading mobile operator launches “Back to School” campaign “Azercell Telecom” LLC announces the launch of the “Back to School” campaign, offering exclusive benefits to subscribers interested in reading and learning foreign languages.

    Read more
  • "Empowering lives: women's support program from Azercell" continues to accept social project submissions Social
    • 11 September 2024, 10:38

    "Empowering lives: women's support program from Azercell" continues to accept social project submissions

    The leading mobile operator is extending the application deadline for its social project competition Azercell is extending the application deadline for its social project competition aimed at empowering women and enhancing their participation in public life. Non-governmental and non-profit organizations are invited to submit their project proposals through the provided link  by September 24, 2024.

    Read more
  • Has the peace agreement, with most clauses agreed upon, stalled? Social
    • 10 September 2024, 16:41

    Has the peace agreement, with most clauses agreed upon, stalled?

    After the 44-day war in 2020, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been ongoing for four years. Despite negotiations taking place separately through the mediation of both the European Union and Russia, as well as directly between the parties, no peace agreement has been signed yet. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated last week that 80% of the peace agreement draft had been agreed upon.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line