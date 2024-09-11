Weather on Thursday

Dry weather is expected in the country on September 12; there will be moderate from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will range from +28°C to +32°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 40-45% during the day.

In other regions of the country, rain is expected in several mountainous areas, in some place intense precipitation. There will be fog at night and in the morning. There will be gusty wind from the east. In lowlands, temperatures will reach up to +34°C during the day, while in the mountains, it will be up to +25°C.