American historians urge to release Iqbal Abilov
The American Historical Association has written to President Ilham Aliyev calling for the release of researcher Iqbal Abilov.
The association expressed ‘grave concern for the personal safety and freedom of Iqbal Abilov,’ an ethnic Talysh historian arrested while visiting Azerbaijan in July 2024.
‘Abilov has been charged and detained in Baku for peacefully exercising the right to academic freedom - actions explicitly protected by international human rights agreements,’ the Association said in a statement.
The right of historians is to conduct research and publish their findings. ‘This is a basic principle of the profession and of academic freedom in general.’ This right is especially applicable to research that reveals inconvenient historical truths,’ the appeal emphasises.
The authors of the message demanded the release of Abilov and ‘other individuals arbitrarily detained or imprisoned for their dissent or critical views in Azerbaijan.’
**The American Historical Association is the largest organisation of professional historians in the world, with some 10,500 members worldwide.
**Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July 2024 on charges of state treason, calls against the state on behalf of foreign organisations, and incitement to national and religious discord.
In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed at the behest of Armenia's intelligence services.
Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities. A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release. Human rights activists recognised Abilov as a political prisoner. On 19 November, the court extended Abilov's arrest for another four months.
ГАБИЛ АЛИЕВ
2024-12-04
Игбал Абилова азадлыг !