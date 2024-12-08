The Protests in Tbilisi Highlight the Ongoing Tensions

A massive protest outside Georgia's Parliament on Rustaveli Avenue concluded early Sunday morning after several hours of unrest. Police vacated the area at 3 a.m., paving the way for cleanup crews to restore order. The demonstration, the latest in a series of escalating protests across the country, was marked by attacks on protesters, journalists, and opposition politicians, raising concerns about the government’s approach to dissent.

While special forces were not deployed to disperse Saturday evening’s rally, masked individuals dressed in black roamed the vicinity, reportedly assaulting people, including those in the office of the opposition coalition "Coalition for Change." Witnesses described the attackers as organized and methodical, drawing comparisons to security force tactics during previous protest crackdowns.

Opposition Blames Government for Orchestrating Violence

Critics of the ruling Georgian Dream party claim that the attackers were mobilized by the government to intimidate demonstrators. Some journalists speculated that the masked individuals might be undercover special forces, but the government categorically denied this. Mamuka Mdinaradze, Executive Secretary of Georgian Dream, dismissed the allegations as baseless, instead accusing opposition groups of staging provocations to create a media spectacle.

The protests, ongoing for ten days, were sparked by the government’s decision to suspend EU membership talks until at least 2028. Demonstrators are demanding the government’s resignation and immediate new elections. Calls for the release of detained protesters have intensified, with around 500 people currently in custody, including 28 facing criminal charges related to the unrest.

On the night of December 7, a "TV Pirveli" crew was attacked. Journalist Maka Chikhladze and cameraman Giorgi Shetsiruli suffered concussions after being assaulted near Rustaveli Avenue. The attackers stole their equipment, leaving both journalists hospitalized with injuries.

The incident drew widespread condemnation, including from Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who denounced the violence on social media. Using the hashtag #terrorinGeorgia, she urged the Ministry of Internal Affairs to act swiftly against the perpetrators. “Undeniable evidence—yet no response from police or authorities,” Zourabichvili wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Immediate action is needed to hold those responsible accountable.”

Georgian Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani condemned the attack on journalists and called on police to ensure citizens’ safety. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Service announced an inquiry under Article 154 of the Criminal Code, which addresses unlawful interference with journalistic activities. “All necessary procedural actions are being carried out to identify and apprehend those involved in this crime,” the agency stated.

Zourabichvili revealed that she discussed the crisis with former U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, emphasizing the need for strong international support. “The Georgian people have a friend in Donald Trump!” she declared, sparking surprise and underscoring the delicate balance Georgia navigates between internal unrest and its aspirations for closer ties with Western allies.

Next Steps Amid the Unfolding Crisis

Protesters plan to reconvene on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Republic Square, signaling that demonstrations are far from over. As tensions mount and international scrutiny grows, the Georgian government faces increasing pressure to address the underlying grievances fueling the unrest.