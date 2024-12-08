Two Russian mılıtary bases in Syria blocked by rebels
The naval base in Tartus and the airbase in Khmeimin have been blocked by Syrian opposition forces. According to unofficial reports, the Russians have been given two days to withdraw from Syria.
Five Russian warships have already left Tartus and are in the Mediterranean Sea.
As for the Hmeimim personnel, there is a large amount of other military equipment there in addition to dozens of aeroplanes and helicopters. Of particular importance and value are military intelligence and communications equipment, which are of regional significance.
Observers believe that it is impossible to airlift all this equipment out and it will be seized by the rebels and blown up by the Russians during evacuation.
On 7 and 8 December, two transport planes each arrived at Hmeimim to evacuate personnel.
The combat aircraft could return to Russia via Iran if the rebels allow it.
