Azer Gasymly detained on charges of extortion (updated)

On 8 December, the head of the Institute of Political Governance Azer Gasymly was detained for 48 hours as a suspect under Article 182.2.3 of the Criminal Code (extortion by threats).

His lawyer Agil Laij informed Turan about this.

"There is a person who borrowed money and did not return it to Azer Gasymly. Gasymly sued him and won the case.

Now this man is claiming that allegedly Azer Gasymly threatened and demanded money from him," the lawyer said.

According to Laij, Gasymly denies the charges and believes that his detention is related to his social and political activities.



2024-12-08 11:43

Political scientist Azer Gasimli detained

The director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasimli, has been detained, his wife reported.



“In the morning, Azer took our son to football practice. Later, he called me and told me to pick up the boy. When I asked “why?”, he only said “you know yourself” and then the connection was cut off and then calls to his number did not reach him,” the wife of political scientist Samira Gasimli told Turan.



On November 22, A. Gasimli was not allowed to leave the country. Three days later, he was interrogated by the Baku police as a witness in several criminal cases.



A. Gasimli is known as a critic of the domestic and foreign policies of the Azerbaijani government. In his posts on social networks and interviews, he explained the new wave of arrests of journalists and activists over the past year by the turn in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy towards rapprochement with the Kremlin.