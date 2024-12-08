Court arrests Meydan TV journalists for 4 months (updated)

The court arrested Meydan TV journalists Aynur Elgunesh, Aytaj Tapdyg, Natig Javadli, Khayala Agayeva and independent journalist Ramin Deko for 4 months.

They all denied the smuggling charges and linked the criminal case to their professional activities.

Ulvi Tairov was also arrested in this case. According to his lawyer Bahruz Bayramov, Tairov has no relation to Meydan TV. “They were just family friends with Aynur Elgunesh. During the search of Tairov’s house, a sum of money was seized. However, Tairov said that the money belonged to his wife as a taxpayer. She has contracts for the provision of services and the money was received for this. Tairov himself has not traveled abroad since 2022,” the lawyer said.

The arrest decisions will be appealed.

* * *

2024-12-08 13:33

The court has begun to consider cases on the arrest of Meydan TV journalists

On December 8, the Khatai District Court of Baku chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of 4 months for Meydan TV employee Aysel Umudova. She was charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by prior agreement by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Turan was informed of this by Umudova's lawyer, Agil Layidzh.

According to him, the court's decision is unfounded and unlawful.

He noted that Umudova herself and the defense "do not understand the essence of the charge."

The lawyer noted that for some time Umudova was subject to a "stop" on leaving the country and she did not leave the country at all.

Then, when she went abroad to study or for other personal reasons, she submitted customs declarations at the airport each time.

She did this even though she did not have any items subject to declaration.

The journalist understood that she might face such charges one day, given her work in an alternative media outlet.

The lawyer said that Umudova's health is not good.

An ambulance was called for her twice in the last two days. "And today she was not feeling well," the lawyer said, adding that the decision to arrest her would be appealed.

Other detained Meydan TV journalists Ainur Elgunesh, Aytaj, Tapdig, Natig Javadly, Khayala Tagiyeva and independent journalist Ramin Deko were also brought to court.

The journalists face 5 to 8 years in prison.