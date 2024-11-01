Ambassadors of Spain and Somalia Present Credentials to Ilham Aliyev

On November 1, President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Spain to Azerbaijan, Cristina Latorre Sancho. During their conversation, Aliyev expressed condolences regarding the significant loss of life and destruction caused by severe flooding in the Valencia region, noting that he had sent a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The ambassador thanked Aliyev for his condolences and expressed confidence that COP29 would be successfully held in Azerbaijan. She also thanked him for organizing such an important event.

Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the participation of the Spanish Prime Minister in COP29, highlighting that this would be the first visit by a head of government to Azerbaijan.

The parties discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields and the establishment of a working group involving state structures. They emphasized the broad prospects for collaboration in the economy, trade, tourism, energy, and other areas.

On the same day, Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of Somalia, Fatoudin Ali Mohamed.

During their discussion, the ambassador noted that the President of Somalia would participate in COP29, which would give a boost to bilateral relations.

The conversation also touched on the importance of contacts at various levels and expressed satisfaction with cooperation within international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.