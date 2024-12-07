Rainy weather expected on Sunday

On Sunday, December 7th, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be mostly cloudy. Brief rain showers are expected in some areas, with heavy rainfall likely in certain parts of the peninsula.

The north-western wind will change to a south-eastern direction during the day. The nighttime temperature will be around 6-8°C, while daytime temperatures will range from 8-11°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, generally dry weather will prevail, but rain showers are expected in some of the eastern areas during the day. Fog is anticipated in places, and the eastern wind will strengthen in some eastern regions. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from -6°C to -11°C, with daytime temperatures varying from -3°C to +2°C.