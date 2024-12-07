Rainy weather expected on Sunday
On Sunday, December 7th, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be mostly cloudy. Brief rain showers are expected in some areas, with heavy rainfall likely in certain parts of the peninsula.
The north-western wind will change to a south-eastern direction during the day. The nighttime temperature will be around 6-8°C, while daytime temperatures will range from 8-11°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
In the regions of Azerbaijan, generally dry weather will prevail, but rain showers are expected in some of the eastern areas during the day. Fog is anticipated in places, and the eastern wind will strengthen in some eastern regions. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from -6°C to -11°C, with daytime temperatures varying from -3°C to +2°C.
7 December 2024 13:01
Social
7 December 2024, 20:33
Azerbaijani historian and public figure Dr. Jamil Hasanli has sharply criticized the recent wave of arrests targeting journalists, comparing the situation to the mass repressions of 1937 under Soviet rule. Speaking out on Saturday, Hasanli alleged that journalists working for the Baku-based "Meydan TV" were collectively detained, marking a grim milestone in the country's press freedom landscape.
For Elshan Hasanov, a 46-year-old man with severe hearing impairment (fourth-degree), what should have been a straightforward process to receive government-provided hearing aids has turned into a bureaucratic nightmare involving three healthcare agencies. As a result, Hasanov is forced to pay nearly 60 manats ($35) several times a year for what used to be a free service—a cost he says is untenable on his modest disability pension.
7 December 2024, 09:47
On Friday, the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) sold 544 subsidized apartments in the cities of Sumgayit and Lankaran within a few seconds. The sales were made to the first applicants who managed to view the apartment photos on the MIDA website and secure approval online in real time.
6 December 2024, 15:27
During the 31st session of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers held in Malta on December 5-6, no meeting occurred between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.
