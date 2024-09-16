French Foreign Minister urges Baku to sign peace deal with Yerevan

"France expects Azerbaijan to advance in peace talks with Armenia before the UN Climate Conference COP29 in Baku".This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet, who is in Yerevan, at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday.

"France is in favor of signing a treaty as soon as possible, which will establish a just and stable peace, while respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the two countries. This is the whole meaning of the document signed in Almaty in 1991.The same idea was presented to the public in Prague, "Sputnik Armenia" quoted Sejournet as saying.

"France is also promoting the process of delimiting the border between the states based on the same principles. Paris believes that the South Caucasus should become a region of peace and cooperation", the Foreign Minister noted.

"Armenia wants peace. France, the international community want peace. Since Azerbaijan will soon host COP29, it has a responsibility: to show before the event that it sincerely wants to achieve peace. I think we should be able to move quickly on this issue", the Minister said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also expressed his readiness to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

"Armenia is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible," he added as saying that he had discussed the situation on the issue with his French counterpart."We are ready to sign the agreed text as soon as possible. The treaty by which the countries mutually recognize the territorial integrity, the Almaty Declaration, the borders that existed at the time of the collapse of the USSR," Mirzoyan said.