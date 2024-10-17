PACE General Rapporteur Concerned About Anar Mammadli's Health

Sunná Evarsdóttir, the General Rapporteur of PACE on political prisoners, has expressed concern regarding the deteriorating health of Anar Mammadli, the head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Training Center, who is imprisoned in Azerbaijan. "I am troubled by reports of Anar Mammadli's worsening health and the lack of adequate medical treatment provided to him. As the General Rapporteur on political prisoners, I urge the Azerbaijani authorities to grant him immediate access to necessary medical care and to review the charges against him," she stated on the “X” platform.