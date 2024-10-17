PACE General Rapporteur Concerned About Anar Mammadli's Health
PACE General Rapporteur Concerned About Anar Mammadli's Health
Sunná Evarsdóttir, the General Rapporteur of PACE on political prisoners, has expressed concern regarding the deteriorating health of Anar Mammadli, the head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Training Center, who is imprisoned in Azerbaijan. "I am troubled by reports of Anar Mammadli's worsening health and the lack of adequate medical treatment provided to him. As the General Rapporteur on political prisoners, I urge the Azerbaijani authorities to grant him immediate access to necessary medical care and to review the charges against him," she stated on the “X” platform.
Politics
-
- 18 October 2024, 13:35
On 18 October, a regular court hearing was held in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, where documents were investigated.
-
- 18 October 2024, 12:45
Sabail court extends term of arrest of Ruben Vardanyan, former ‘state minister’ of the separatist regime in Karabakh.
-
- 18 October 2024, 11:48
The United States on Thursday signaled its hope that the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could be the moment for winding down the conflict in Gaza, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 18 October 2024, 11:44
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has been partially evacuated. Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh says that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lebanon has not stopped its activity.
Leave a review