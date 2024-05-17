In which country of the South Caucasus are gasoline prices cheaper?
By May 10 of this year, the average price of gasoline in the world was 1.35 US dollars per liter, the weekly Global Petrol Prices report. According to the report, Iran took the first place in the rating of low gasoline prices - 0.029 dollars per liter. Hong Kong became the most expensive by the cost of gasoline - 3,212 US dollars per liter.
The TOP 3 includes Libya at $0.031 and Venezuela at $0.035. The top ten countries also include Turkmenistan, which is in 8th place with a cost of a liter of gasoline of $ 0.428.
The TOP 15 includes Kazakhstan, which took 13th place ($0.554 per liter) and Azerbaijan - 15th place ($0.588 per liter).
Of the countries of the region (South Caucasus), Georgia ranks 64th ($1.235 per liter), Armenia - 89th ($1.367 per liter), Russia the 16th - 0.609 dollars per liter, and Turkiye - the 75th - 1.322 dollars per liter.
